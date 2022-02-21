What goes up… Clone of Newton’s apple tree falls during Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What goes up… Clone of Newton’s apple tree falls during Storm Eunice

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 10:32 am Updated: February 21, 2022, 11:39 am
(Sam Brockington/PA)
(Sam Brockington/PA)

A clone of Newton’s apple tree, which was planted at Cambridge University’s Botanic Garden in 1954, has fallen during Storm Eunice.

It was a scion of the original apple tree which was said to have inspired Sir Isaac Newton to formulate his theory of gravity by watching an apple fall from it.

The original tree, grown in the garden of Newton’s childhood home of Woolsthorpe Manor near Grantham in Lincolnshire, “was apparently felled in a gale (much like ours) in the early half of the 19th century”, wrote Dr Samuel Brockington, curator of Cambridge University’s Botanic Gardens.

The Cambridge tree fell on Friday.

Dr Brockington said that the Botanic Gardens has three clones of the original tree, having “presciently engaged in some grafting over the past three years”.

Grafting involves the binding of shoots onto another sapling.

“Through the remarkable science of grafting, our scion of ‘Newton’s Apple Tree’ will hopefully continue on our collections,” Dr Brockington wrote on Twitter.

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens said they had “recently become aware” that the tree, which had stood by the Brookside entrance for 68 years, “had died and the strong winds proved too much”.

“We have a clone that will be planted elsewhere in the Garden soon, so Newton’s Apple will remain in the Garden, but sadly not in its accustomed place,” they said.

