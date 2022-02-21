Streets of Matlock ‘a river’ after Storm Franklin flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Streets of Matlock 'a river' after Storm Franklin flooding

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 1:09 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 1:35 pm
Matlock town centre has been flooded after Storm Fanklin’s heavy rainfall (@graybag/Twitter)
Streets in Matlock, Derbyshire, were “a river” after heavy rains brought by Storm Franklin hit the town.

Matlock Town Council has urged people not to travel to the area as videos posted on social media showed streets flooded with more than a foot of water.

Posting footage on Twitter, Phil Gregory described the town centre as “a river”.

“It’s probably only a foot or two deep in truth, but enough to wreck businesses… it’s just really terrible and the rain is continuing,” the 48-year-old said in the video.

Mr Gregory, who is from the nearby village of Darley Dale and runs the local marketing agency Peak District SEO, criticised the Government for not acting after severe floods hit the town in November 2019.

“My heart goes out to the business owners who are still recovering from lockdown measures and the previous flooding a couple of years ago,” he said.

“My message to the Government is: take action now, stop building on flood plains and help small businesses and homeowners in the long term with proper flood defences.”

David Hughes, district councillor for Matlock St Giles and town councillor for Matlock Green, said while the River Derwent burst its banks he believed the flooding was largely caused by runoff from nearby fields.

“It’s past the worst, the river level is going down,” the 69-year-old told the PA news agency.

“In Matlock itself, the flooding wasn’t caused to a great extent by the river, it was caused by surface water runoff from the hills.”

Asked whether the town was prepared for the flooding, Mr Hughes said: “I think in terms of emergency planning, yes, the emergency plan was put in place, and it worked.

“Saturday morning, we could see that there was potential for flooding, so we went around to every business on the low-lying roads in the centre of Matlock.

“We thought that they would be able to respond… one or two businesses didn’t respond, unfortunately.”

Matlock Town Council said in a statement posted to Facebook: “Between the water level, ferociously high winds, continued rain and road closures we urge people not to travel unless absolutely necessary, in particular, do not visit Matlock at the present time.”

