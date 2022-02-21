Police officers charged with sharing offensive messages with Wayne Couzens named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police officers charged with sharing offensive messages with Wayne Couzens named

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 1:25 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 2:22 pm
Wayne Couzens (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Wayne Couzens (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Two police constables and one ex-officer charged with sharing “grossly offensive” WhatsApp messages with Sarah Everard murderer Wayne Couzens have been named by prosecutors after their identities were initially kept secret.

Pc Jonathon Cobban, 35, Pc William Neville, 33, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 16, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Last week, when the charges were first announced, the CPS said it could not release their names due to “operational reasons”, but on Monday their identities were published, as is standard in criminal cases.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Following a referral of evidence by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the CPS authorised charges against two serving Metropolitan Police officers and one former officer.

“Pc Jonathon Cobban, 35, Pc William Neville, 33, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 16 for their first hearing.

“Each of the three defendants has been charged with sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network. The alleged offences took place on a WhatsApp group chat.

Sarah Everard
Sarah Everard (Family Handout/CPS/PA)

“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges to a court to consider.

“Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendants’ right to a fair trial.”

Cobban and Borders are each charged with five counts of sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network, while Neville faces two counts of the same offence.

According to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the alleged offences occurred between April and August 2019.

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Couzens raped and murdered Ms Everard in March last year and received a whole life jail term in September.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid said: “I am deeply concerned to hear two serving officers and a former officer have been charged with these offences.

“I understand that the public will be very concerned too.

“Criminal proceedings must now take their course.”

