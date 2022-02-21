Man denies murdering his neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Man denies murdering his neighbour

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 2:47 pm
A man has denied murdering his neighbour.

Can Arslan, 51, has pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing father-of-three Matthew Boorman, 43, but admitted three other linked offences.

Mr Boorman, 43, died at his home in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire on October 5 last year.

During a short hearing at Bristol Crown Court, Arslan spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas.

After denying murder, Arslan admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Boorman’s wife, Sarah, and the attempted murder of another neighbour, Peter Marsden.

He also admitted affray.

Judge Martin Picton remanded Arslan, of Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, in custody ahead of his trial.

His trial, which will take place before Mrs Justice Cutts from April 4, is expected to last a week.

Mr Marsden, who is in his 40s, required hospital treatment for serious stab wounds.

Mrs Boorman, who is in her 30s, suffered a leg injury.

In a statement released by Gloucestershire Police, Mr Boorman’s family said: “Matthew was a loving husband and a father to three gorgeous young children who all love him and miss him tremendously.

“He was an uncle, a brother and a son. It broke our hearts to lose him too soon.”

