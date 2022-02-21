Teenage footballer’s killer denied release from prison for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Teenage footballer’s killer denied release from prison for second time

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 4:42 pm
Hannad Hasan (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Hannad Hasan (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The killer of a talented teenage footballer will stay behind bars for longer after the Parole Board decided not to release him.

Somalian refugee Hannad Hasan was 17 when he was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 13 years in 2007 after stabbing Kiyan Prince to death outside his school gates a year earlier.

The 15-year-old, who played for Queens’ Park Rangers’ youth team, was stabbed through the heart when he intervened to stop a play fight outside the London Academy in Edgware, north-west London.

POLICE Stab
Floral tributes are left near the scene where Kiyan Prince was stabbed to death (PA)

The Parole Board said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Hasan was suitable for release.

“Nor did the panel recommend to the Secretary of State that Mr Hasan should be transferred to open prison.”

Now 31, this was Hasan’s second review since he became eligible for parole in 2019.

He had been served with a deportation order, but attempts to arrange his removal from the country have reportedly so far failed.

According to a document setting out the decision, the Parole Board said at the time of his offending Hasan had “looked for recognition from others and could react violently when feeling threatened or lacking in status”.

The papers added: “The panel was concerned that personal limitations may have played a part in his offending and could continue to constrain his ability to understand and develop.”

There had been some improvements in his behaviour since he was first taken into custody, but “concerns remained about inappropriate behaviour towards staff”.

Hasan will be eligible for another parole review in about two years’ time.

