Storm Franklin: Power restored to vast majority of customers

Power has been restored to the vast majority of homes and businesses, after Storm Franklin hit Northern Ireland.

About 350 customers are without power on Monday evening, with Northern Ireland Electricity planning to restore power to everyone by midnight.

Storm Franklin saw strong winds batter Northern Ireland in the early hours of Monday.

It caused fallen trees and some flooding in coastal areas, with homes and businesses damaged.

At the peak of the disruption, Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) said there were 10,000 homes without power.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) described “widespread disruption on the roads”.

A yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland lapsed earlier.

In the Republic of Ireland, more than 30,000 homes and businesses were without power at one point on Monday.

Met Eireann said gusts of more than 80mph (130kph) were recorded in Co Galway and Co Donegal.

In Great Britain, the storm sparked evacuations in some areas as well as rush hour, travel chaos.

The highest gust of 87mph was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight on Sunday evening, followed by gusts of 79mph on a mountaintop in Wales.