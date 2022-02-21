Storm Franklin: Power restored to vast majority of customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Storm Franklin: Power restored to vast majority of customers

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 6:05 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 7:45 pm
A damaged trampoline sits in the garden of a home on the outskirts of Portglenone Co Antrim after heavy winds from Storm Franklin.
A damaged trampoline sits in the garden of a home on the outskirts of Portglenone Co Antrim after heavy winds from Storm Franklin.

Power has been restored to the vast majority of homes and businesses, after Storm Franklin hit Northern Ireland.

About 350 customers are without power on Monday evening, with Northern Ireland Electricity planning to restore power to everyone by midnight.

Storm Franklin saw strong winds batter Northern Ireland in the early hours of Monday.

It caused fallen trees and some flooding in coastal areas, with homes and businesses damaged.

At the peak of the disruption, Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) said there were 10,000 homes without power.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) described “widespread disruption on the roads”.

A yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland lapsed earlier.

In the Republic of Ireland, more than 30,000 homes and businesses were without power at one point on Monday.

Met Eireann said gusts of more than 80mph (130kph) were recorded in Co Galway and Co Donegal.

In Great Britain, the storm sparked evacuations in some areas as well as rush hour, travel chaos.

The highest gust of 87mph was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight on Sunday evening, followed by gusts of 79mph on a mountaintop in Wales.

