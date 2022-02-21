Thousands of people remain without power after heavy winds hit Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Thousands of people remain without power after heavy winds hit Ireland

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 6:32 pm
ESB crews restore power to homes in Lisdoonvarna (Niall Carson/PA)
ESB crews restore power to homes in Lisdoonvarna (Niall Carson/PA)

Nearly 9,000 homes and businesses were without power on Monday evening, after Storm Franklin hit the island of Ireland.

In the Republic of Ireland, 8,600 customers were without power on Monday evening, while in Northern Ireland the figure had fallen to 350 from a high of around 10,000.

The damage and disruption was a result of the third storm to pass over the island in recent days, after Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice wreaked havoc.

This latest storm brought coastal flooding and fallen trees to parts of the island once again, with the north and north west worst affected.

Winter weather Feb 21st 2022
A man looks at sea spray in the Cleedagh River in Spanish Point (Niall Carson/PA)

Met Eireann said gusts of more than 130kph were recorded in Co Galway and Co Donegal.

Status orange wind warnings issued for parts of the north and north west lifted early on Monday, while a yellow wind warning for the entirety of the Republic of Ireland expired at 9am.

A yellow wind warning for the counties of Wicklow and Wexford had also been issued, as the storm passed over the island.

A spokesperson for ESB said that the majority of people in Ireland will have power restored by Monday evening.

However, it was expected that some people in the north west could remain without power into Tuesday.

Storm Franklin arrived as parts of the country were still clearing up after Storm Eunice.

Brian Tapley, from ESB, warned on Monday that his company’s technicians had been working for three to four days and that there were worries about “fatigue”.

Precautions had been put in place, with Sligo County Council making the decision in advance to close certain coastal roads, as well as the popular Strandhill promenade, due to fears of flooding at high tide.

Council staff in Sligo and elsewhere were still working on Monday evening to clear debris and reopen blocked roads.

Winter weather Feb 20th 2022
High waves in Doolin in County Clare on the west coast of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Met Eireann has warned that the poor conditions will not disappear this week, with the weather set to remain “unsettled”.

The national forecaster has said that some parts of the country could see snow later this week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal