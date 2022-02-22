What the papers say – February 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

What the papers say – February 22

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 3:33 am
What the papers say – February 22 (PA)
What the papers say – February 22 (PA)

Russian aggression in eastern Europe as well as the axing of self-isolation laws and the end of free universal testing are splashed across the front pages.

The Financial Times reports Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine, while The Times says tanks have been sent into the regions.

The Daily Telegraph quotes Mr Putin as warning of “bloodshed” and The Guardian notes the move has put Russia on a “collision course” with the West.

“Boris throws off shackles”, declares the Daily Mail as it covers the Prime Minister’s announcement of the Government’s strategy for “living with Covid” by lifting the country’s final restrictions.

The Daily Express carries the headline “Time to get our confidence back”, though The Independent quotes the PM’s top scientific advisers as warning the pandemic is “not over” amid concerns Covid could return in more virulent forms.

The axing of self-isolation laws and the end of free universal testing feature in the Daily Mirror and i, while Metro says Mr Johnson has urged “personal responsibility”.

TV presenter Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper flew to Mexico for a “ground-breaking” medical trial as he continues his Covid recovery, reports The Sun.

And the Daily Star reports on “bacon butty horror” after fans of the sandwich were urged to replace its usual sauces for marmalade.

