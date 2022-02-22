Rail services return to normal after days of storm disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rail services return to normal after days of storm disruption

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 11:29 am
Most train services have returned to normal following several days of major disruption caused by severe weather (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Most train services returned to normal on Tuesday following several days of major disruption caused by severe weather.

Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin wreaked havoc across Britain as lines were blocked due to flooding and fallen trees.

The majority of operators were able to resume regular services on Tuesday, although journeys on some routes remained subject to disruption.

Rotherham Central station is still closed due to flooding, with Northern services between Doncaster and Sheffield diverting around it.

Flooding at Shrewsbury affected Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway services on Tuesday.

Network Rail recorded around 200 storm-related incidents on its western route between London Paddington and Penzance in recent days.

It said the storms were the “most devastating” seen in the region since a storm in 2014 left a section of the railway in Dawlish, Devon suspended in mid-air after a sea wall collapsed.

In the past week rail staff braved extreme conditions to clear trees, sheds, trampolines and other objects from tracks, and fix overhead electric wires.

Network Rail’s western route and strategic operations director Mike Gallop said: “The past week has seen the railway face some of the most severe storms the UK has experienced in over three decades.

“The number of storm-related of incidents we have faced is unprecedented and I am so proud of our different teams who have worked tirelessly, alongside our train operator colleagues, to clear the railway of unwanted debris, get trains running safely and reliably while supporting passengers on their journeys.

“It’s been a difficult time for passengers, and we are really grateful to them for their patience and understanding during this period of disruption.

“Through the hard work and determination of our teams and close working with the train operators, we’re delighted to welcome back passengers as regular services resume this morning.”

