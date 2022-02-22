Art from Robbie Williams’ personal collection on display ahead of sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Art from Robbie Williams’ personal collection on display ahead of sale

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 12:59 pm
Artworks by Banksy from singer Robbie Williams’ personal collection are going under the hammer at Sotheby’s next month (James Manning/PA)
Three Banksy pieces belonging to singer Robbie Williams have gone on display ahead of a sale next month at Sotheby’s, as part of a series of modern and contemporary art auctions.

Works by Rene Magritte, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso and David Hockney will also go under the hammer in various sales alongside the artwork from the Angels star’s personal collection.

Robbie Williams
Three of Banksy’s most recognisable works, with a combined estimated value of £7 million to £10 million, will be on sale as part of the Now Evening auction in March.

The pieces include Kissing Coppers, which was originally unveiled as a mural on the streets of Brighton.

The famous image first emerged on the exterior of The Prince Albert Pub in the East Sussex seaside town in 2004.

Sotheby’s Modern and Contemporary Art sale
Following repeated vandalism the original mural was removed in 2014.

Williams’ version of Kissing Coppers was made by Banksy in 2005 and its sale will mark the first time a Kissing Coppers on canvas has been offered on the secondary market.

The selection also includes a version of Girl With Balloon depicted on metal, with an estimated value of £2 million to £3 million, the first of its kind to appear at auction.

The third Banksy being sold by 48-year-old Williams is Vandalised Oils (Choppers), which depicts two helicopters disrupting a pastoral scene from the artist’s Vandalised Oils series, and is estimated to fetch £2.5 million to £3.5 million.

Sotheby’s Modern and Contemporary Art sale
As part of the Modern and Contemporary Evening Auction taking place on the same day, Magritte’s L’Empire des Lumieres is estimated to sell for more than £45 million.

The work was created in 1961 for Magritte’s close friend Baroness Anne-Marie Gillion Crowet, the daughter of Magritte’s patron, Belgian Surrealist collector Pierre Crowet, and has remained in the family ever since.

Alongside it will be Monet’s Nympheas, painted between 1914 and 1917, and Picasso’s Buste de Femme Accoudee, painted in 1938 to chart the artist’s evolving relationship with his muse, Marie-Therese Walter, and the increasingly dominant presence of his new lover, Dora Maar.

Sotheby’s Modern and Contemporary Art sale
Hockney’s Garrowby Hill, 2017, will also be among the lots. It depicts the British countryside combined with the bright colours of Los Angeles, California, where Hockney had been living for many years shortly before he painted the artwork.

The auctions will take place at Sotheby’s in London on March 2 2022 – with the Now Evening auction at 4pm and the Modern and Contemporary Evening Auction at 5pm.

