Sue Barker ‘absolutely terrified’ before receiving CBE at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Sue Barker ‘absolutely terrified’ before receiving CBE at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 4:13 pm
Sue Barker received her CBE on Tuesday (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sue Barker received her CBE on Tuesday (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sue Barker said she felt “absolutely terrified” ahead of picking up her CBE at Windsor Castle and would “much rather” interview the finalists of the Wimbledon tennis championships.

Barker, best known as the lead presenter of the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage, was given her CBE for services to sport, broadcasting and charity by the Duke of Cambridge on Tuesday.

She spoke of feeling “incredibly honoured” at the award, which “means the world” to her family.

Barker, 65, told the PA news agency: “It’s just been amazing to be recognised in this way.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
She spoke of feeling “incredibly honoured” (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“This morning I was absolutely terrified. I would much rather walk on Centre Court and interview the winner or even the loser of Wimbledon than be here.

“But they make you feel so welcome, and His Royal Highness was absolutely delightful and lovely to talk to and just made you feel so much at ease.

“So all those nerves building up just went, and you just have a conversation, he’s just so easy to talk to.

“We discussed Wimbledon and he talked about the Duchess of Cambridge and her love of Wimbledon and that he’s loved playing tennis again and then we just talked a little bit about my career as far as how many years I’ve done with Question of Sport, Wimbledon and a bit about the charities as well.”

Barker left Britain to train in the United States aged 17 and enjoyed a successful playing career, with victory in the 1976 French Open being the highlight.

For 24 years she was the presenter of the BBC’s Question of Sport quiz show, but announced she was leaving the programme earlier this year.

She has been honoured for her role as Honorary Life President of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Barker picked up her CBE alongside her husband of 34 years Lance Tankard, and said she will be phoning her “excited” 100-year-old mother ahead of a “big celebration” with the rest of her family.

She also spoke of being “really exited” ahead of this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

Asked about Novak Djokovic’s decision not to have a Covid vaccine, Barker added: “I respect his decision because it is his decision and it’s his body, everyone has to make those decisions for themselves.

“He’s made it clear that he puts his body ahead of his career and I hugely respect that, but the game misses him.

“It’s such an exciting time with Federer, Nadal and Djokovic and I feel sorry that he’s missing out.”

Dame Arlene Phillips, a staple of the worlds of dance, theatre and television, is to collect her damehood from the Princess Royal this afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]