Airline fined for breaking coronavirus travel rules

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 1:15 pm
An airline has been fined for not ensuring passengers complied with England’s coronavirus rules, the aviation regulator has announced (Steve Parsons/PA)
An airline has been fined for not ensuring passengers complied with England’s coronavirus rules, the aviation regulator has announced.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Romanian firm Blue Air pleaded guilty to five offences of failing to ensure passengers arriving at Heathrow Airport had completed a passenger locator form (PLF).

The carrier also admitted not checking an arriving passenger had the required evidence of a negative pre-departure coronavirus test.

Blue Air was fined £40,000 for the six offences at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, west London, on Tuesday, the CAA said.

It had previously failed to pay fixed penalty notices issued for the breaches.

This was the first prosecution of an airline after the CAA was given new powers to ensure carriers check passengers arriving in England comply with pandemic-related rules.

CAA consumer director Paul Smith said: “We welcome the court’s decision to fine Blue Air Aviation over breaches of the Covid enforcement regulations.

“While we generally observe high levels of compliance from airlines against the regulations, it is important for consumer confidence and public health that failures to follow the requirements are dealt with appropriately.

“It is important that airlines including Blue Air continue to engage with us going forward.

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority will always look to prosecute breaches of compliance where necessary.”

The requirement for people entering England to take a pre-departure test was scrapped in January for fully vaccinated travellers, but remains for those who are unvaccinated.

All arrivals must continue to complete a PLF, which was simplified earlier this month.

