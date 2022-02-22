Memorial unveiled 50 years after IRA bombing in Aldershot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Memorial unveiled 50 years after IRA bombing in Aldershot

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 2:27 pm
A memorial to mark the bombing of the HQ 16th Independent Parachute Brigade Officers’ Mess is unveiled at Aldershot Barracks, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A memorial to mark the bombing of the HQ 16th Independent Parachute Brigade Officers’ Mess is unveiled at Aldershot Barracks, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Families and friends have laid wreaths at the unveiling of a memorial to the seven victims of the first IRA bombing on the British mainland 50 years ago.

An emotional service was held to bless the new memorial which has been created on the site of the HQ 16th Independent Parachute Brigade Officers’ Mess in Aldershot, which was targeted on February 22 1972.

The service was held at the same hour as the explosion which could be heard across the Hampshire town.

Dedication ceremony
Veterans and family members take part in the dedication service (Andrew Matthews/PA)

An Army spokesman said: “At 12.15 on February 22 1972 the garrison town of Aldershot was rocked by a massive explosion as a Ford Cortina packed full of explosives detonated outside the 16th Parachute Brigade Officers’ Mess.

“It had been intended to kill and maim officers of the Parachute Regiment and Airborne Forces whilst they were at lunch, but it is thought to have gone off prematurely and in so doing, took the lives of a gardener, five civilian members of the mess staff and an Army Chaplain.

“The following day, an announcement from the Official Irish Republican Army in Dublin stated that this was in retaliation for the events that took place in Derry on January 30 that would later become known as ‘Bloody Sunday’.

Aldershot bomb wreckage
The rubble caused by the bombing that killed seven people in February 1972 (PA)

“It was to be the first atrocity committed on the UK mainland as a result of the Northern Ireland troubles.”

Brian Bosley, from Featherstone, West Yorkshire, laid a wreath in memory of his mother, Thelma Bosley, 44, a cleaner who was killed in the blast.

He told the PA news agency: “It was 50 years ago but it still hurts.

“The only thing I have got is she didn’t feeling, one minute she was talking and the next minute she wasn’t talking.

Memorial unveiled
The dead included a cleaner and an Army Chaplain (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I feel sad for the people lost here, five women, a gardener and a Catholic priest. They didn’t achieve anything – what was achieved?”

Grace Donnelly, from Liverpool, lost her best friend, Margaret Grant, a mother-of-three, in the bombing.

She said: “It’s a wonderful tribute to give to them, they went there to do their job and then this awful thing happened.

“It’s very emotional, she left three little boys behind, she was only 32 and I was her best friend.

Aldershot bomb wreckage
The front of the glass-panelled officers’ mess ripped out and cars were wrecked when the car packed with explosives detonated (PA)

“I was down in the town having lunch and we heard this terrific explosion and first thing my friend said was: ‘That’s a bomb.’

“We ran up the hill and there were police and ambulances were here. The regimental sergeant major came up to me and said: ‘We have some terrible news’, and that’s when he told me about Margaret.

“Then we had to tell the young boys. It was a terrible time.

“I will never forget it – it was as if it was last week.”

Each side of the heptagonal memorial plinth represents one of the victims: gardener John Haslar, civilian mess staff Jill Mansfield, Thelma Bosley, Margaret Grant, Cherie Munton and Joan Lunn, and Army chaplain Father Gerard Weston MBE.

Following the service, a parade and march was held along Aldershot’s Queen’s Avenue, which was closed to traffic for the first time in more than a decade for the event.

