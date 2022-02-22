Sasha Johnson shooting case against four men collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Sasha Johnson shooting case against four men collapses

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 2:49 pm
A tent in the garden of a house in Consort Road, Peckham, southeast London, which is being guarded by police officers investigating the shooting of black equal rights activist and mother-of-three Sasha Johnson (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A tent in the garden of a house in Consort Road, Peckham, southeast London, which is being guarded by police officers investigating the shooting of black equal rights activist and mother-of-three Sasha Johnson (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The case against four men charged over the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson at a 30th birthday party has collapsed.

Ms Johnson, a mother-of-two, was shot in the head during a silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road in Peckham, south London, just before 3am on Sunday May 23 last year.

Having initially been described as “critical”, her condition is now said to be serious but stable as she continues to receive treatment in hospital.

Prince Dixon, 25, of Gravesend, Kent, Troy Reid, 20 of Southwark, Cameron Deriggs, 19, of Lewisham, and Devonte Brown, 19, of Southwark, had denied conspiracy to murder.

They had also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Sasha Johnson trial
Sasha Johnson (PA Video/PA)

A trial had been fixed for March 7 but at an Old Bailey hearing on Tuesday the prosecution announced the Crown would not be pursuing the case.

Ms Johnson, 28, is a founding member of the Taking The Initiative Party and had been a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement last summer.

Police have said previously they do not believe she was the intended victim of the shooting.

The defendants appeared by video link from Belmarsh top security prison for the hearing before Mr Justice Hilliard QC.

The four men, who wore black tracksuits, reacted with smiles as the prosecutor Mark Heywood QC announced their case was being dropped following a review.

Mr Justice Hilliard recorded formal not guilty verdicts after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal