Kate starts visit to Copenhagen to learn about Denmark’s early years work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Kate starts visit to Copenhagen to learn about Denmark’s early years work

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 3:07 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived in Copenhagen for a whistle-stop tour meeting health workers and academics at the forefront of Denmark’s world-leading approach to early childhood development.

Kate will spend two days in the capital on a fact-finding, working visit with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

It will be the first time she has taken the work of her foundation, which she launched in June, to the international stage.

Duchess of Cambridge visit to Denmark
The Duchess of Cambridge begins her two-day visit to Denmark (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The visit will also pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Denmark and celebrate the countries’ joint jubilees – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Golden Jubilee of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, both of which fall in 2022.

The duchess travelled by a scheduled flight to the capital Copenhagen but it is thought her plane was delayed by around 30 minutes.

She made up some time for her first visit to the University of Copenhagen to meet researchers from the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project (CIMHP), which aims to promote the mental wellbeing of, and relationships between, infants and their parents.

Academics have developed an innovative screening tool, the Alarm Distress Baby Scale, used to help health visitors identify infants at risk of adverse social and emotional development.

The duchess will meet leading researchers running the initiative and will hear from health visitors who are implementing these tools in their work.

Royal visits in London
Kate has been championing early years research for some time (Ben Stansall/PA)

Alongside the screening tool, academics have launched the Understanding Your Baby research project which provides further training for health visitors so they can help new parents as they begin to notice and interpret their babies’ behavioural cues.

At Copenhagen’s Children’s Museum the duchess will meet a few of the 1,300 first-time parents benefiting from the project, begun in 2019 and ending in July, that involves more than 200 health workers.

Kate’s final event of the day is a trip to the Lego Foundation PlayLab at University College Copenhagen where she will join students, training to be early years professionals, taking part in activities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]