Ex-Wales rugby player Ryan Jones ‘delighted’ after picking up MBE

Former Wales rugby player Ryan Jones has said he is “delighted” after picking up his MBE.

Jones, 40, who captained his nation 33 times and won four Six Nations titles, received his honour from the Princess Royal at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

He said Anne, who is a patron of Scottish Rugby Union, discussed the sport with him, including the close Six Nations encounter earlier this month, which saw Wales defeat Scotland.

Ryan Jones is made an MBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jones told the PA news agency: “I’m almost overwhelmed and delighted, really, it is such a fantastic honour, and it’s something that sort of been bestowed upon me.

“I never for a minute envisaged that my career would give me an opportunity to do what I’ve done and visit places like this and be recognised in this way.

“It’s been a great day, it’s surreal, from the moment you arrive through the gates of Windsor Castle you spend your time in such beautiful surroundings.”

Jones was given the honour for services to Rugby Union Football and charitable fundraising in Wales.

He retired from rugby in 2015 on medical grounds, before helping set up a charity Dare to Dream to help underprivileged children.

Jones went on: “I spoke briefly with the Princess Royal about rugby, obviously she’s a patron of the Scottish Rugby Union and it was only about 10 days ago that Wales managed to beat them in Cardiff, so we quickly mentioned that and moved on because it wasn’t a great day (for Scotland).

“She obviously loves her rugby and loves coming to Cardiff.”

Asked about the upcoming England vs Wales at Twickenham this weekend, he added: “It is a historic fixture that’s steeped in a huge amount of emotion, history and heritage.

“Twickenham is a fantastic rugby arena to go to, the game is going to be ferocious, it’s going to be intense.

“You know England are going to be favourites, but we seem to always play well.”