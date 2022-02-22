No further action after Covid-19 vaccine allegations – Metropolitan Police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland Yard said there will be no further action following an assessment of allegations made about the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine programme.

The Metropolitan Police said a number of documents were submitted at a West London police station on December 20 in support of claims that alleged people in the UK Parliament and other organisations had suppressed information about the severity of health implications for those taking the vaccine.

Police said it was suggested by the complainants that offences including gross negligent manslaughter and misconduct in a public office may have taken place.

Following an assessment of all the available evidence, the Met said “it is clear that no criminal offences are apparent”.

The force said it will not be launching a criminal investigation and no further action will be taken in relation to the allegations.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors said: “The vaccines in use against Covid-19 have been approved by all the relevant national and international regulatory bodies.

“They underwent multiple trials and were subject to stringent approval processes. They are in use in more than 100 countries.

“We have found no evidence to support any claims that information about adverse health implications is being suppressed or withheld from the public in the manner that was alleged.”

She said the existence of a crime reference number in relation to these allegations has been widely misrepresented in recent months as evidence of a criminal investigation or of findings of wrongdoing.

“That is not the case. There have been a number of incidents where individuals quoting this crime reference number have attended vaccination centres, hospitals and other locations in an effort to disrupt the UK’s vaccination programme. That is unacceptable.

“Staff and volunteers working in these places are doing a vitally important job and have the right to do so free from attempts to threaten, intimidate or otherwise disrupt them.

“Efforts to do so will not be tolerated by the Met or our partners across the country,” she said.