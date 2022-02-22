NI health minister warns he will not be rushed into Covid test decisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

NI health minister warns he will not be rushed into Covid test decisions

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 6:13 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 7:02 pm
A woman wears a face mask in Belfast City Centre (Peter Morrison/PA)
A woman wears a face mask in Belfast City Centre (Peter Morrison/PA)

Northern Ireland’s health minister has warned he will not be rushed into making decisions around Covid tests.

Robin Swann was speaking after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an end to free universal symptomatic and asymptomatic testing for the general public in England from April 1.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said that Northern Ireland follow England’s lead however Sinn Fein, Alliance and the SDLP have urged caution.

On Tuesday evening Mr Swann emphasised he “will not be rushed into making decisions on Covid testing based on timetables set elsewhere”.

“I have asked officials to draw up policy options based on an appropriate, proportionate approach to testing in NI.

“In the meantime, there will be no changes to the current approach,” he posted on Twitter.

“Looking ahead, testing will continue to have a role, especially in protecting the most vulnerable.

“Further discussions on funding will be required with the UK Government and NI Ministerial colleagues.”

Northern Ireland is currently without a fully functioning Executive following the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan earlier this month which also forced deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from the joint office.

However other Executive ministers, who remain in post, have indicated their preference to keep free Covid testing.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy told media at Stormont that he wants to see free testing continue, but warned that Stormont will have tough choices to make without funding from Westminster for free testing.

He earlier told the Assembly that the planned three-year Budget to allow departments to draw up their proposals in the years ahead cannot proceed without a fully functioning Executive in place.

“We have to make the decision do we try and provide our own supply and the costs of that in a situation where we can’t take budgetary decisions, where departments only have the baseline that they have to spend in the new financial year because of the absence of an Executive. That makes it infinitely more difficult,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]