Boy found dead in river ‘had injuries that were several weeks old’

Some of the injuries suffered by a five-year-old boy found beaten to death in a river in South Wales were historic, a court has heard.

Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered lying in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend on July 31 2021.

His mother Angharad Williamson, 30, stepfather John Cole, 40 and a 14-year-old boy are on trial for Logan’s murder at Cardiff Crown Court.

When examined by pathologist Dr John Williams on August 1, Logan was found to have more than 56 injuries, as well as internal injuries such as a laceration to his liver, tear to his bowel, and traumatic brain injuries.

A jury was told by prosecutor Caroline Rees QC that it is believed the injuries were inflicted on Logan during an assault by Cole and the teenager on July 30.

Ms Rees said: “In summary, he [Dr Williams] found that Logan had suffered extensive and catastrophic injuries through blunt force trauma, that is through the use of force on his little body.

“There were 56 different injuries noted upon external examination, including bruising to most parts of Logan’s head and body.”

However some of the injuries, including a broken collarbone were said to have been several weeks old and happened prior to the fatal attack.

Dr Williams described the injury as a “healing fracture” to Logan’s clavicle.

Ms Rees told the court on Tuesday: “A fracture to the left clavicle was noted. Examination showed signs of it being a healing fracture which was several weeks old. The pathologist was unable to rule out re-fracture.

“This finding suggests infliction of injury on different occasions over a more prolonged period of time than the days immediately before Logan’s body was discovered.”

During her fourth interview with police, Williamson said she had witnessed Cole and the youth attack Logan on the Thursday before he was recovered from the river.

Ms Rees said: “She told officers that she had witnessed John Cole punch Logan with force to his abdomen and that the force of the punches sent Logan across the hallway and he landed on the floor. She said that Cole then encouraged [the youth] to ‘sweep’ Logan and [he] struck Logan who fell to the floor and hit his head on the floor.”

Cole and the youth have denied committing these acts, with Cole telling officers he had witnessed Williamson pick Logan up by the collar of his dinosaur pyjamas, because he was behaving badly, causing the top to rip.

“He said that they had both grabbed and thrown him during the day,” Ms Rees told the court.

The court was told medical experts believed Logan survived for several hours after the injuries were made and therefore had they been reported there would have been an opportunity to save him.

Social worker Deborah Williams, who will be called to testify, visited the property for an unscheduled visit the same day the alleged attacks were carried out.

She was denied entry by Williamson on the grounds Logan had Covid-19 and stayed 20 minutes before leaving without seeing the youngster.

Williamson reported Logan as being “a bit up and down” but did not report any serious concerns, while Cole spoke about claiming child benefit and tax credits.

The trial continues.