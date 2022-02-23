Simon Cowell and family of Jane Marczewski pay tribute to ‘extraordinary’ star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Simon Cowell and family of Jane Marczewski pay tribute to ‘extraordinary’ star

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 1:52 am
Simon Cowell and family of Jane Marczewski pay tribute to ‘extraordinary ‘AGT star (Ian West/PA)
Simon Cowell and family of Jane Marczewski pay tribute to ‘extraordinary ‘AGT star (Ian West/PA)

Simon Cowell and the family of singer Jane Marczewski have paid tribute to the America’s Got Talent (AGT) star’s “larger than life personality” and lasting legacy.

The music Mogul and reality TV judge said the news of Ms Marczewski’s death was “heart-breaking” and described her as an “extraordinary person”.

The singer, also known by her stage name Nightbirde, passed away on February 19 following a four year battle with cancer, according to her family.

“Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her hit song ‘It’s OK’ and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up,” they said, in a message posted to the singer’s personal Instagram page.

“Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humour.

“She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her.

“Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus.”

The Marczewski family said they had received a “massive” outpouring of love and support following the singer’s death and asked for donations to a memorial foundation in lieu of flowers.

Ms Marczewski earned a coveted Golden Buzzer from Cowell on the US variety show after sharing her emotional story and delivering a stunning audition performance.

The accolade sends performers straight to the live show stage of the competition.

But she was forced to withdraw from AGT mid-series in order to focus on her health full-time.

Cowell wrote in a tribute to Marczewski on Twitter: “Heart-breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented.

“She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable.

“Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family. Simon”

Cowell’s fellow AGT judges also remembered the singer, including Sofia Vergara who wrote on Instagram: “Rest in power @_nightbirde. We lost a shining star today.

“You were a true inspiration to all. Sending so much love to Nightbirde’s family and friends. She was something special.”

Howie Mandel said Marczewski was a “bright inspirational light” and that he felt “lucky” to have met her.

He added: “We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics.

“As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.”

Heidi Klum and the show’s host Terry Crews also expressed their sadness at the news online.

Crews wrote: “We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde’s passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends at such a difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde.”

In a tribute online, the show’s official account said Marczewski’s story had “touched millions”.