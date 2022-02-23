What the papers say – February 23

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers on Wednesday are led by the global condemnation and blowback following Vladimir Putin’s deployment of troops into eastern Ukraine.

The Guardian, Financial Times and i report the threat of war has escalated after the Russian president officially recognised two “proxy” states in east Ukraine, sending troops into the territories as “peacekeepers”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 23 February 2022: War threat grows as Putin backs Ukraine proxy states pic.twitter.com/EsQjcXqeqn — The Guardian (@guardian) February 22, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 23 February https://t.co/eirgLjWfTW pic.twitter.com/QXoxd83haK — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 22, 2022

Wednesday's front page: Putin takes Europe to brink of war #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/juZLoDNsPV — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 22, 2022

The Times, Metro and Daily Star say the “outraged” West has responded by imposing a variety of sanctions.

TIMES: West imposes sanctions as Biden warns of war #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/T4PaA4cckP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 22, 2022

However, the UK has been urged to go further than its “tepid” initial sanctions, according to The Independent, Daily Mirror and Daily Express.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: PM urged to strengthen ‘tepid’ Russia sanctions #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Jkg8YEe2pO — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 22, 2022

Tomorrow's front page: Get dirty Russian money out of UK now #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/NnYkGWUbBi pic.twitter.com/ezZWuNm47l — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 22, 2022

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail both carry comments from US President Joe Biden, who says Mr Putin has commenced an invasion of Ukraine and is prepared to “go much further”.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Putin is invading and will go much further, says Biden'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/kFfroxzDNy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 22, 2022

And The Sun leads with the PM’s warning that Mr Putin is behaving in “an illogical and irrational frame of mind”.

On tomorrow's front page: Britain to send more weapons to Ukraine within days after Boris Johnson warns of Vladimir Putin’s ‘irrational’ behaviour https://t.co/ma6GL5OyVp pic.twitter.com/ZpHUvBWpGt — The Sun (@TheSun) February 22, 2022