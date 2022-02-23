Family ‘absolutely devastated’ by death of young father in Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family ‘absolutely devastated’ by death of young father in Storm Eunice

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 11:19 am
Jack Bristow was killed when a tree fell on a van during Storm Eunice (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)
The family of a young father who was killed when a tree fell on a van during Storm Eunice have spoken of their devastation at his death.

Jack Bristow, of Hobbyhorse Lane, Sutton Courtenay, Oxfordshire, was a passenger in a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter when the tree crashed down on it.

Emergency services attended the accident in Old Odiham Road, Alton, Hampshire, at about 11.45am on Friday February 18, but the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him on Wednesday, his family said: “We write this with broken hearts. The loss of a son is something you could never be prepared for.

“Jack was a much-loved son, grandson, boyfriend and father. Everyone knew Jack and everyone loved Jack – how could you not?

“He was a joker, loved to have a laugh and a good time. He lived life to the full, and had done and been through so much in his young 23 years.

“We are absolutely devastated and there are not enough words to describe our pain. But he lives on through his son Harvey.

“Rest in peace Jack, we love you more than you will ever know.”

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: “Officers continue to investigate the exact circumstances.”

On Monday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in Parliament that he was saddened to hear of Mr Bristow’s death, adding: “These tragic events remind us of the real human cost of climate change, of extreme weather eventualities.”

Conservative MP David Johnston (Wantage) also paid tribute to Mr Bristow, who was from his constituency.

