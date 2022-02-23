UK’s most innovative sheddies race to nab coveted Shed of the Year title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

UK’s most innovative sheddies race to nab coveted Shed of the Year title

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 12:43 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 12:53 pm
Ally Scott’s shed ‘The Peculiar Pear’ won the Workshop/Studio Category in Cuprinol’s Shed of the year competition 2021 (Cuprinol Shed of the Year)
Organisers of the annual Shed of the Year have said the competition “reaffirms just how important our sheds are to us” as entries open for the 16th edition of the contest.

The competition, run by Cuprinol, has become a much-anticipated event, with the UK’s most talented “sheddies” fighting it out to be crowned top dog and win prizes including £1,000 and £100 worth of the gardening company’s products.

This year’s categories include the Lockdown category, recognising efforts made during last year’s strict Covid restrictions, as well as Pub & Entertainment and Nature’s Haven categories.

Last year’s Shed of the Year star Danielle Zarb-Cousin walked away with the coveted title after stunning judges with her mint green, 70s-inspired, Creme de Menthe bar – decorated using one-of-a-kind vintage and charity shop finds.

Danielle Zarb-Cousin
Last year’s Shed of the Year Overall winner was Danielle Zarb-Cousin in Essex, who won with her Creme De Menthe-themed summer bar (Cuprinol Shed of the Year)

Ms Zarb-Cousin, 29, from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, dedicated herself to the project in a bid to mend her heart after a break-up.

“Winning Shed of the Year felt amazing,” Ms Zarb-Cousin said.

“The shed became a real focus for me during a turbulent time in my life and during the first lockdown when there wasn’t much to do.

“During lockdown I think it was really important for us to create spaces in our homes or gardens that gave us the opportunity to escape, unwind and relax and the shed gave me a place to sit and write my blog and to just get away from all the madness going on in the world.”

Les Rowe shed
Les Rowe in Brighton won Cuprinol’s Shed of the Year budget category in 2021 (Cuprinol Shed of the Year)

Other impressive shed title winners from 2021 include Les Rowe’s Tranquility Base in the Budget category, decked out with stained-glass windows, as well as Ally Scott’s Workshop/Studio winner – a garden home brimming with colourful creations and uniquely named The Peculiar Pear.

Founder of Shed of the Year and head judge Andrew Wilcox said the competition has “blown them away” for the last 16 years.

“We expect this year to be no different as we’ve seen people build peaceful sanctuaries to retreat to as well as building pubs, social hubs and shops in their back gardens to bring people together after lockdown measures lifted,” Mr Wilcox said.

“We can’t wait to see all the imaginative and unique ways people have used their sheds over the past year.”

Mark Campbell shed
Mark Campbell in Chesterfield took the title for Lockdown Shed of the Year with his Winterwood design (Cuprinol Shed of the Year)

Entries must include at least two photos of their designs, along with an explanation of their inspiration and what makes their shed worthy of Britain’s Shed of the Year title.

Entries have opened and will close on Tuesday April 19, where a shortlist will be selected by a judge’s panel before the public vote opens to choose a favourite.

The entry form can be submitted on the Cuprinol’s website: www.cuprinol.co.uk/shed-of-the-year

