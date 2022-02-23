‘Confidential information about Wayne Couzens’ shared on Signal by officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Confidential information about Wayne Couzens’ shared on Signal by officer

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 2:36 pm
Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens (Met Police/PA)
A senior member of the Police Federation accused of “gossiping” about the Wayne Couzens case told colleagues “wait til you hear what his defence was” in a Signal chat.

Sergeant Simon Kempton, of Dorset Police, is accused of breaching standards of courtesy and respect, social media use and confidentiality for sharing details of the killer’s defence on the messaging app.

Mr Kempton was on secondment serving as treasury to the Police Federation, the body representing police officers in England and Wales, when a journalist told him information heard in court.

In a series of messages to other members of the federation’s executive, he says: “Wait til you hear what his defence was today.”

Simon Kempton
Mr Kempton adds: “He said he used prostitutes and took one to a Travel Lodge type place in Folkestone,” followed by: “He underpaid her so his family were being threatened by the gang.”

He Kempton continues: “They said, ‘…well you’d better get us another girl then …’

“So he went and found Sarah and took her to a lay-by in Kent where a Mercedes Sprinter on Romanian plates flashed him. He handed her over and didn’t see her again.

“Except he was seen on CCTV in B&Q and bought two builders bags.

“And she was found in a builders bag.

“So essentially coughing to kidnap but denying murder.”

The sergeant adds in the messages: “Admitted in interview to using prostitutes regularly at the same hotel.

Sarah Everard
“No comment after they found the body and reinterviewed him.”

“He and his wife bought some land in Kent. Where Sarah’s body was found. I imagine the SIO will want to have a bit of a look around there.”

One colleague responds: “The old ‘slipped and fell’, the next thing I knew …’”

He adds: “He is better off just blaming it on the fact he is ginger.”

Another says: “He had suffered a nasty bang to his head which might explain why he thought that excuse might fly.”

Mr Kempton denies wrong doing, claiming that he was briefing his colleagues on important information that would inform their media response to the case.

Mark Ley-Morgan, presenting the case for Dorset Police, said the “tone and content” of the messages was “indicative of someone who was gossiping”.

He added: “It is is not consistent with someone imparting important information he believes others need to know.”

