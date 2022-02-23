Cold case investigator hails DNA advances as he collects royal honour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police chief who helped solve cold cases, including the murders of two teenage girls, has credited advances in DNA testing for the breakthroughs as he was made an MBE.

Peter Beirne, head of Thames Valley Police’s major crime review team, spoke of the “relief” in securing convictions for killers decades after the crimes had been committed.

In 2011, Mr Beirne was one of several officers who traced the 1966 death of 17-year-old Yolande Waddington in Beenham to David Burgess, a convicted double child murderer.

Burgess had already been jailed for life for killing nine-year-old girls Jeanette Wigmore and Jacqueline Williams in 1967.

Developments in forensic science meant officers could send off exhibits for re-examination, which allowed a DNA profile to be obtained matching Burgess, Mr Beirne said.

The advances also helped the same team catch killers including Colin Campbell, who brutally murdered 17-year-old Claire Woolterton and left her body by the River Thames in Windsor in August 1981.

In 2013, Campbell was convicted of murdering and mutilating Ms Woolterton, who was sexually assaulted and had her throat cut after she went out to meet friends.

Mr Beirne said: “The overriding emotion is one of relief that we managed to get enough evidence so that a jury was satisfied that person was responsible, and relief that the family can finally know that the person responsible has been caught and is going to get the sentence they deserve.”

The officer was speaking after being made an MBE by the Princess Royal in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Mr Beirne, who has worked on the team for more than 15 years, added: “All our cases are due to advancements in forensic science.

“It’s a very humbling experience being nominated for an award such as this and it’s not just me, it’s for my whole team.

“The Princess Royal seemed very interested in the work that we’ve done because some of the murders are incredibly old.

“I’ve got to emphasise the fact that despite the fact they’re old, we the police, especially Thames Valley Police, will never forget a murder, and particularly those that are undetected, and will do all that we can to bring the perpetrators to justice.”