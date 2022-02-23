Roads campaigner dedicates MBE to son killed in smart motorway crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Roads campaigner dedicates MBE to son killed in smart motorway crash

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 5:07 pm
Meera Naran after she was made a MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
Meera Naran after she was made a MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

A road safety campaigner has dedicated her MBE to her eight-year-old son who was killed in a collision on a smart motorway, after she collected the award from Windsor Castle.

Meera Naran said no one should “ever feel what we had to feel” and vowed to continue highlighting the risks until there were “zero deaths” on the roads.

Her son Dev died on a hard shoulder after a lorry struck his grandfather’s Toyota Yaris on the M6 in May 2018.

Speaking after the ceremony, Ms Naran said: “It was very emotional. I was very touched with how invested the Princess Royal was on the work.

“I don’t want anyone to ever feel what we had to feel. Our eight-year-old little boy didn’t reach home and I don’t want any parent to lose their loved one in such a sudden and tragic way.

“Road deaths are tragic and that’s exactly what I will continue to campaign for – everyone reaching home.”

Ms Naran, from Leicester, paid tribute to her “kind, generous and hard-working” son and said her campaign for safer roads came from “all the unspent love I have for Dev”.

“To be honest, this whole day has been me collecting this medal for Dev. This is Dev’s medal and I’m so proud of him, and I always will be,” she said.

“I’m just being mum today and collecting it for him.”

Meera Naran
Meera Naran (Kate Hopewell-Smith Photography/PA)

Ms Naran, a university lecturer, said she welcomed the pause in the smart motorway rollout, adding it would allow time to “reassess” the system.

The introduction of the network has been halted until at least 2025 for a five-year review of safety data to be collected and analysed.

The Department for Transport has committed £900 million on existing all-lane-running (ALR) motorways, including £390 million to install 150 more emergency areas.

“I think this five years is so valuable, not only just in looking at the data, but looking at a solution for the future for us all,” Ms Naran said.

“Road deaths are not inevitable. They are preventable, and we need to do everything we can to mitigate risks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal