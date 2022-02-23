Two men charged over malicious communications sent to Angela Rayner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two men charged over malicious communications sent to Angela Rayner

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 5:14 pm
Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner (Jacob King/PA)eir concerns over care home provision in Derbyshire. Picture date: Wednesday April 21, 2021.
Two men have been charged after malicious communications were sent to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Stuart Kelly, 53, of East Park Road, Halifax and Michael McGrath, 71, of Silkstone Crescent, Sheffield have both been charged with sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message to a woman in Tameside, Greater Manchester.

The arrests were part of Operation Octant, and both men have been bailed before an appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on March 17.

Kelly’s charge is in relation to telephone calls made to the 41-year-old woman on October 15 last year, the force said.

McGrath’s charge is in connection with an email sent to the same woman the following day.

The men will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Nick Ansell/PA)
Ms Rayner, 41, is MP for Ashton-under-Lyne in Tameside.

Last month GMP said they had arrested a 68-year-old man in Brighton as part of Operation Octant.

They said then it was the fourth arrest made in connection with abusive messages sent to the MP, with one man previously having been charged and handed a suspended prison sentence.

A spokesman for Ms Rayner said last month: “We are working with the police to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to justice and Angela would like to thank the police for their work during these investigations.

“Abuse and threats of this nature don’t just have an impact on Angela but also on her family, her children and her staff, who are on the receiving end of these communications.”

