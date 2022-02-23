Duke of Sussex issues libel claim against publisher of The Mail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duke of Sussex issues libel claim against publisher of The Mail

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 6:44 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 8:13 pm
The Duke of Sussex has launched a libel action against Associated Newspapers (PA)
The Duke of Sussex has launched a High Court libel action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Court filings show Harry filed a claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) on Wednesday afternoon.

It is understood the claim relates to an article published by The Mail On Sunday on Sunday February 20 relating to issues on his family’s security, under the headline “Revealed: How Harry tried to keep his legal fight over bodyguards secret”.

The duke is currently bringing privacy claims against News Group Newspapers, which publishes The Sun, and Mirror Group Newspapers, now Reach, which publishes The Mirror, over alleged phone hacking and unlawful information gathering.

Duke of Sussex libel claim
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry, 37, is also involved in litigation against the Home Office over his security arrangements when he is in the UK.

He is bringing a High Court challenge against a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

Harry wants to bring his son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet to visit from the US, but his lawyers say he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous.

It follows an incident in London in the summer of 2021 when his security was compromised after his car was chased by paparazzi photographers as he left a charity event.

His wife, the Duchess of Sussex, previously brought a successful privacy claim against ANL over articles which reproduced parts of a “personal and private” handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Duchess of Sussex invests in latte start-up business
The Duchess of Sussex (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

Meghan was awarded £1 nominal damages, along with an undisclosed sum which she donated to charity, after winning her case.

ANL was also ordered to issue a front-page apology and pay the duchess’s legal costs.

An appeal by ANL was dismissed by senior judges in December last year.

A spokesperson for the duke said: “I can confirm the duke has filed a complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited.”

