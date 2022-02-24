New lock gates fitted at ‘wonder of the waterways’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New lock gates fitted at ‘wonder of the waterways’

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 12:04 am
Engineers from the Canal and River Trust replace Britain’s tallest set of lock gates at Bingley Five Rise Locks, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Engineers have weathered the recent storms to put the finishing touches to a major restoration of the UK’s steepest lock flight on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Repairs to the Grade I listed Bingley Five Rise Locks in West Yorkshire have involved replacing one of Britain’s tallest sets of lock gates at the world-famous landmark.

The project is part of the Canal & River Trust’s four-month, £55 million winter works restoration and maintenance programme across the 2,000-mile network of canals and rivers in England and Wales.

Bingley Five Rise Locks
Bingley Five Rise Locks, which were completed in 1774, lift boats around 18 metres (60ft), with the five locks operating as a “staircase” flight – with the lower gate of one lock forming the upper gate of the next.

Each gate is seven metres tall and weighs about six tonnes.

The new lock gates have been hand-crafted using traditional methods in the trust’s workshops at Stanley Ferry, near Wakefield.

The trust said a single lock gate can take up to 20 days to make and has a working life of around 25 years.

In order to be watertight they need to be built very precisely, fitting snugly to the masonry of the 200-year-old lock walls.

Bingley Five Rise Locks
The work is part of a four-month, £55 million winter works programme across the charity’s 2,000-mile network of canals and rivers in England and Wales (Danny Lawson/PA)

The charity said it has been working with specialist waterways contractor Rothen Group, which has provided a 40-tonne crane boat to carry out the heavy lifting of the complex lock gate replacement from the water.

Sean McGinley, Yorkshire & North East regional director for the Canal & River Trust, said: “Constructed over two centuries ago, Bingley Five Rise is one of the wonders of the waterways.”

Mr McGinley said: “Each year thousands of boaters and towpath users come here to enjoy spending time on the canal.

“Research proves people feel happier and healthier by water, and more people than ever before are discovering canals and rivers as perfect spots for local recreation and exercise.

“That’s why it’s important we stay on top of regular maintenance and carry out this work in the winter months to try to minimise inconvenience. We want as many people as possible to enjoy the benefits of this wonderful location.”

