What the papers say – February 24

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The nation’s papers are dominated by the threat of war in Ukraine.

The Guardian and Financial Times report Ukraine’s government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as the US warned Vladimir Putin is “ready to invade”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 24 February 2022: State of emergency in Ukraine as US warns Putin ready to invade pic.twitter.com/E7ttE9gUGd — The Guardian (@guardian) February 23, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday February 24 https://t.co/ksQVQLcVlp pic.twitter.com/mnxO9y6r7P — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 23, 2022

The Daily Express, Metro and Daily Star all carry comments from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who said the Russian leader has “gone full tonto”.

The Daily Mirror leads with a warning from Ukraine that Russian forces will enter “hell” if an invasion goes ahead.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to publicly commit to lowering taxes in order to unleash “economic freedom and prosperity” for Britons.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak vows to slash tax burden'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/UhwJE6YjAV — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 23, 2022

An overhaul of education fees constitutes a “lifelong education tax” for students, according to the i.

The Daily Mail leads with Britain’s spies being urged to consider their “white privilege”.

And The Sun reports 150,000 worth of gems and silverware were stolen from the set of The Crown.

On tomorrow's front page: The Crown bosses hunt crooks after £150,000 worth of gems and silverware stolen from set of Netflix showhttps://t.co/qIFzczq5Gu pic.twitter.com/jC1LyWyXzr — The Sun (@TheSun) February 23, 2022