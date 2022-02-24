Man shot dead in revenge for stolen Rolex, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man shot dead in revenge for stolen Rolex, court told

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 1:34 pm
Imani Allaway-Muir was shot dead in north London in July 2020 (Met Police/PA)
A man was shot dead in revenge for the robbery of a Rolex watch after being in the “wrong place at the wrong time”, a court has heard.

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22, was found mortally injured in a children’s play area in Islington, north London, just metres from an alleyway where he was attacked on the afternoon of July 4, 2020.

He suffered multiple wounds and died 30 minutes after he was shot.

The Old Bailey was told the shooting in a residential cul-de-sac in Roman Way was witnessed by several people, one of whom identified the gunman as Nathaniel Reece.

Prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC told jurors: “It is the prosecution’s case that this killing of Mr Allaway-Muir was and is murder and was a revenge attack, mounted in retaliation for the robbery of the first defendant, Demetrios Kyriacou.

“In that robbery property was taken from Mr Kyriacou – for example his telephones and his Rolex watch.”

After the robbery, Kyriacou was allegedly joined by a group of friends and family at a flat where he was living on the Six Acres Estate in Islington.

Inquiries were made to track down the stolen mobile phone and in turn find the rest of his property and the culprits, it was alleged.

On locating the phone, Reece and Kyriacou met associate Hassan Hamza, who gestured down an alleyway where a group of people had gathered, jurors were told.

Seconds later, Reece shot Mr Allaway-Muir, the court heard.

Mr Hallam told jurors the victim had only just arrived at the location of the stolen property moments before Kyriacou and Reece.

He said: “When Reece opened fire, Imani Allaway-Muir was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Reece, 40, Kyriacou, 35, and Hamza, 28, have denied murder, along with Matthew Hardy, 35, William Hardy, 71, Darren Dredge, 40, Dean Walker, 33, and James Nicholson, 36, who have addresses in north London or are of no fixed abode.

