Banksy artwork expected to fetch up to £300,000 at Los Angeles auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Banksy artwork expected to fetch up to £300,000 at Los Angeles auction

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 12:03 am
Banksy artwork expected to fetch up to £300,000 at Los Angeles auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
Banksy artwork expected to fetch up to £300,000 at Los Angeles auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

A piece of artwork by Bristol-based graffiti artist Banksy is expected to sell for up to 400,000 dollars (£300,000) as it goes under the hammer in Los Angeles.

The piece by the anonymous painter, Bomb Middle England, is part of a collection of works including other “revolutionary iconoclasts” such as Shepard Fairey, Damien Hirst and David Hockney.

The auction is hosted by Julien’s Auction house and will take place in Beverly Hills, California, on March 16.

Bomb Middle England by Banksy
Banksy artwork expected to fetch up to £300,000 at Los Angeles auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The Banksy is thought to have been created in 2003 and first featured on the wall of a Parisian art studio and boutique.

It depicts a group of elderly women playing a game of bowls on a green using bombs instead of bowling balls.

Sellers say the estimate for the piece is between 200-400,000 dollars (£150-300,000).

Other items from the enigmatic artist include Banksy’s original hand-cut paper stencil used to create his Toxic Rat aerosol paintings that appeared in London in the mid-2000s.

Banksy artwork (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

It is expected to sell for 30-50,000 dollars (£22-40,000).

A limited edition and signed 2007 screen print on paper dated 216/300 and accompanied by a signed COA from Pest Control is expected to fetch an estimated 80-100,000 dollars (£60-75,000).

Also included in the sale are pieces by fellow British artists Hirst and Hockney.

Hirst’s work, Beautiful, Struggling to Consume and Times to Overwhelm Potential Painting, signed and dated by the painter, is expected to go for between 100-200,000 dollars (£75-150,000).

Jeff Koons: Now exhibition – London
A signed piece of work by British artist Damien Hirst is expected to go for between 100-200,000 dollars (£75-150,000) (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A signed and limited edition print of Hockney’s Panama Hat is estimated at 30-50,000 dollars (£22-40,000).

Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said: “Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this outstanding collection from the art world’s major figures and visionaries who have made the world their canvas and turned street and contemporary art into a global phenomenon.

“These important pieces of the 20th and 21st century’s modern art movement have seized our collective consciousness and imagination to inspire pop culture, activism and change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal