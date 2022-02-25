Drivers urged to slow down near schools after ‘concerning’ research

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists have been urged to slow down near schools after research described as “extremely concerning”.

Analysis of vehicle speeds outside a primary school in Berkshire found that more than a fifth (21%) of drivers exceeded the 30mph speed limit.

Cars found speeding drove at an average of 34.1mph.

Churchill Motor Insurance, which commissioned the experiment, warned that driving at that speed creates a stopping distance in dry conditions of 58.3 metres, compared with 46.7 metres at 30mph.

A spokesman for the insurance firm said: “The findings are extremely concerning given drivers are using roads where lots of young children will be crossing and it is often hard to see around parked cars.”

It added: “Driving over the speed limit, even by the slightest amount, can have a serious impact on braking distances.

“Young children don’t always have the best road safety awareness and may run out from between parked cars, so if a car was travelling above the speed limit when this happened, it may not be able to stop in time, leading to a tragic accident.”

The analysis was carried out on Bray Road near Oldfield Primary School, Maidenhead over a two-week period during term time in January.