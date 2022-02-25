Four men guilty of murder of student beaten and thrown from balcony at NYE party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four men guilty of murder of student beaten and thrown from balcony at NYE party

By Press Association
February 25, 2022
Bill Henham was murdered in the early hours of January 2020 (Sussex Police/PA)
Four men have been found guilty of the murder of a film student who was thrown from a roof terrace after he was “savagely” attacked at a New Year’s Eve party, according to police.

Bill Henham, 24, had gone to the party in a disused building in North Street, Brighton, East Sussex, while out celebrating in the early hours of January 1, 2020, when he was beaten, kicked, stamped on and struck with a wooden bannister spindle.

He was then dropped off a balcony of a flat-roof terrace where his body was found in a recessed courtyard.

Dushane Meikle, 28, of Amberley Drive, Hove, Gregory Hawley, 29, of no fixed address, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton, Middlesex and 18-year-old Alize Spence, of Academy Gardens, Croydon, were convicted of his murder following a 10-week trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers established that Bill, who studied at Ravensbourne University in London, had spent Christmas with his family in Henfield but wanted to see in the New Year in a ‘lively’ atmosphere in Brighton.

Bill Henham death
(top row l to r) Gregory Hawley, Lamech Gordon-Carew (bottom row l to r) Alize Spence and Duschane Meikle (Sussex Police/PA)

“Bill’s father gave him a lift into Brighton, dropping him off close to the city centre on the evening of 31 December.

“Trawls of CCTV revealed Bill leaving a nightclub on the seafront, before the final sighting of him at 4.30am on New Year’s Day in a convenience store in North Street, near the squat where the New Year’s Eve party was held.

“Tragically, it appears that Bill was killed within a few hours of going to the party. He was subjected to ‘a sustained and significant’ assault, that left him with over 60 injuries including multiple broken ribs and a brain injury.

“Forensic evidence showed the attack had started on the second floor of the building before Bill had been dragged or pulled to a small room measuring no more than 4m by 2m on the first-floor for the beating to continue.

“Bill was then dropped over railings at the edge of a flat roof terrace, into a recessed courtyard some 11ft below.

Bill Henham
CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Bill Henham (Sussex Police/PA)

“Bill had been stripped of his clothing and it was apparent disinfectant had been used to wash his body and other areas of diluted bloodstaining in the building indicated attempts had been made to clear up after the brutal assault.”

The victim’s family said in a statement released through police: “Bill, our son and Rory’s brother, was cruelly and coldly taken from us on the morning of January 1, 2020. It is hard to describe the horror of losing a family member to murder, especially in such a brutal and needless way.

“We cannot fathom as to why anyone would inflict such cruelty on someone so helpless.”

The four defendants are to be sentenced on a date to be fixed.

