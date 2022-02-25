Suspected human skull fragment discovered at Belfast Orange Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Suspected human skull fragment discovered at Belfast Orange Hall

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 10:33 am Updated: February 25, 2022, 10:53 am
Clifton Street Orange Hall in north Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)
A fragment of a suspected human skull has been discovered at an Orange Hall in Belfast.

It is understood that part of a skull cap, which is believed to be historic, was found in an old store room at Clifton Street Orange Hall in the north of the city during a clear-out on Thursday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed they were notified about the finding of an “apparent human skull” in the area on Thursday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The skull does appear to be human remains. This is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Clifton Street Orange Hall in north Belfast where part of a suspected human skull was discovered (Rebecca Black/PA)

Work is under way at the Orange Hall to organise old records to make them more accessible to those researching family history.

Both the Orange Order and the Royal Black Preceptory are known for having a number of secretive rituals, known as degrees, which members take part in.

It is understood that the bones may have been displayed in one of those rituals in the past.

Although, a member of the orders emphasised to the PA news agency that such practices no longer take place and have not for some time.

DUP councillor Brian Kingston told PA: “I spoke to the chairman of the Hall Management Committee and the curator of the museum at Belfast Orange Hall, Clifton Street.

“As part of the preparation of an historic library for the hall, items in an old store room were being looked through.

“Those doing this work came across a wooden box which they opened to find it contained a human skull and two other bones.

“These are very old items as this storeroom had not been used for well over 50 years.

“These bones would likely have been used many, many decades ago as artefacts for display purposes but such bone items are not used in modern times.”

Mr Kingston said that on behalf of the Hall Management Committee, he reported the find to the PSNI.

He said police officers visited on Thursday evening and were content that these are historic items.

“Once the police formally confirm that these bones are of no interest to them, preparations will be made to inter these bones in a Christian ceremony,” he said.

