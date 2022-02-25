Novichok poisoning public inquiry delayed amid heightened Russian tensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Novichok poisoning public inquiry delayed amid heightened Russian tensions

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 11:54 am
General view of the start of demolition work at the former home of Novichok victim Charlie Rowley, on Muggleton Road, Amesbury, Wiltshire. Mr Rowley’s partner, Dawn Sturgess, died after being exposed to nerve agent novichok at the property in June 2018.
The public inquiry into how a British woman was fatally poisoned after being exposed to Novichok has been delayed, in a decision which has been condemned by the coroner and the victim’s family.

Dawn Sturgess died in July 2018 after she unwittingly came into contact with the nerve agent on a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire.

The UK Government and Scotland Yard believe the Kremlin was responsible for the act, prompting Home Secretary Priti Patel three months ago to order the inquest into Ms Sturgess’s death be converted into a public inquiry to better establish the extent of Russian involvement.

At what was intended to be the inquiry’s first hearing on Friday at the Royal Courts of Justice, coroner Baroness Heather Hallett, who has now been appointed to lead the Covid-19 inquiry, was told her successor had still not been appointed, resulting in further delays.

Salisbury incident
Dawn Sturgess died in 2018 after being exposed to the Novichok nerve agent (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Michael Mansfield QC, representing the victim’s family and Ms Sturgess’s partner Charlie Rowley, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine this week underlined the need to progress with the inquiry without delay.

He told the 30-minute hearing: “As of today, or yesterday, there is a poignancy about what is happening in Ukraine and eastern Europe at the moment, for the necessity of this inquiry not losing a single day.”

Lady Hallett said she had been putting “extreme pressure on, behind the scenes” to ensure her successor was appointed.

She added: “It is, I have to say, a disappointment to me to be sitting here today with no inquiry set up and no judge appointed to lead it.

“I have seen a letter from Birnberg Peirce, the solicitors who represent the Sturgess family and also Mr Rowley, expressing a degree of frustration at the delay – that is a frustration that I share.”

Ben Watson QC, counsel for the Government, said a chairman was expected to be appointed in the next two weeks.

He said it was “regrettable” the appointment had not been made, and added that “recent events” had increased demands on the Government.

Lady Hallett concluded: “Many other people have been affected (by the poisoning) and they too have the right to have these proceedings heard as soon as possible.”

Ms Sturgess died in hospital after she and Mr Rowley became seriously ill in Amesbury.

It followed the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and ex-police officer Nick Bailey, who were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year when members of a Russian military intelligence squad are believed to have smeared the deadly nerve agent on Mr Skripal’s door handle in Salisbury.

All three survived, as did Mr Rowley.

The Metropolitan Police have identified three suspects wanted in connection with the poisonings: Denis Sergeev, Alexander Mishkin and Anatoliy Chepiga, who used the aliases Sergey Fedotov, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov respectively while in the UK.

Police have appealed to the public for information about how the bottle came to be found eight miles from Salisbury, and where it was stored between the departure of the would-be assassins from the UK in March and its discovery three months later.

The inquiry hearings are expected to be held in Salisbury and London.

