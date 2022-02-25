IPL founder Modi denies deceit during London court fight with venture capitalist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

IPL founder Modi denies deceit during London court fight with venture capitalist

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 1:49 pm
Lalit Modi, a businessman who founded the Indian Premier League cricket, arrives at the Rolls Building at the High Court in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Lalit Modi, a businessman who founded the Indian Premier League cricket, arrives at the Rolls Building at the High Court in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A businessman who founded the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket competition has “emphatically denied” deceit allegations after becoming embroiled in a High Court fight in London over millions of pounds with a venture capitalist.

Lalit Modi has been sued by former model Gurpreet Gill Maag and Quantum Care, a company she runs.

Judge Murray Rosen is hearing evidence at a trial in London due to end next week.

Mrs Maag wants damages after investing nearly £750,000 (a million US dollars) into a healthcare company called Ion Care which Mr Modi was behind.

Gurpreet Gill Maag arrives at the Rolls Building at the High Court in London
Gurpreet Gill Maag arrives at the Rolls Building at the High Court in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She is alleging “fraudulent misrepresentation and breach of contract”.

Mrs Maag says she invested after Mr Modi “represented” to her that the Duke of York was among several high-profile people who were “patrons” of Ion Care – which offered cancer treatment.

She has told the judge that the King and Queen of Spain – Felipe VI and Queen Letizia – were also included as “patrons” in an investor “pitch”.

In a written witness statement, Mrs Maag said: “Lalit said that Prince Andrew was very dear friend, with whom he commonly interacted.

“Lalit led me to believe, and I did believe – and indeed was impressed – that these very influential people had already agreed to be involved in ION Care.”

She said celebrities including footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and tennis player Roger Federer were also referred to, and added: “Lalit referred to these individuals as being Ion Care’s ‘brand ambassadors’.”

Mrs Maag says she later found out that Mr Modi had made “false statements in relation to the so-called patrons”.

She is claiming nearly £600,000 (800,000 US dollars) as “damages for deceit”, based on “misrepresentations” alleged to have been made by Mr Modi during a meeting.

Quantum also wants to recover “substantial sums” in respect of “consequential losses” – returns Mrs Maag says would have been received on investments.

Lawyers say millions of pounds are at stake.

Lalit Modi, a businessman who founded the Indian Premier League cricket, arrives at the Rolls Building at the High Court in London
Lalit Modi, a businessman who founded the Indian Premier League cricket, arrives at the Rolls Building at the High Court in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Modi says Mrs Maag’s case is “insuperably weak”.

“In relation to most of the alleged representations, the claimants cannot establish to the requisite degree of specificity what representations were in fact made by the defendant, because they have no contemporaneous record of them,” Jonathan Price QC, who is leading Mr Modi’s legal team, told the judge.

“The allegations of deceit are emphatically denied by the defendant.

“The defendant’s case is straightforward.

“The alleged representations were not made in the manner alleged, and in any event, he did not intend for them to be relied upon by claimants in investing in Ion Care.”

Both Mr Modi, who is Indian and lives in London, and Mrs Maag, who is Indian and lives in Singapore, were at the hearing on Friday.

Anna Dilnot QC, who is leading Mrs Maag’s legal team, told the judge in a written case outline that “patrons” identified in an investor deck were “the King and Queen of Spain, HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, the wife of the Prime Minister of the UAE, HH Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Prince Andrew Duke of York and Kofi Annan (former Secretary General of the UN)”.

Miss Dilnot said Mrs Maag’s evidence was that Mr Modi said “a number of well-known and influential individuals” had agreed to act as “patrons” of Ion Care and made financial commitments amounting to nearly £200 million.

She said a spokeswoman for Andrew had last year said he had never been a patron of Ion Care.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]