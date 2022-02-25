Harry Styles’s stalker in court accused of forcing her way into star’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Styles’s stalker in court accused of forcing her way into star’s home

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 2:55 pm
The woman is alleged to have forced her way inside Harry Styles’s home (Lauren Hurley/PA
Former One Direction star Harry Styles’s stalker has been remanded in custody after allegedly forcing her way into his house.

The Watermelon Sugar singer was at his north London home when Diana Tarazaga-Orero, 28, is said to have arrived last Wednesday.

The Spanish national, a transgender woman, is accused of using violence to force her way inside, pushing a woman working at the address into a wall.

Tarazaga-Orero, who was barred from going within 250m of the musician after being found guilty of stalking in 2019, is also accused of damaging a plant pot during a scuffle with a security guard.

She was arrested and appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, wearing a pale sweater.

Harry Styles
Diana Tarazaga-Orero was found guilty of stalking Harry Styles in 2019 (PA)

Tarazaga-Orero screamed and talked incoherently throughout the hearing, at one point throwing herself to the floor.

She was removed from court and taken down to the cells after repeatedly shouting “Harry”, adding: “I’m not going to hurt him. I love him.”

Tarazaga-Orero is charged with breaching a restraining order by “turning up at the victim’s house”, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, assault by beating and using violence to secure entry to the Brit Award winner’s house.

The court heard the defendant, who crossed her hands over her chest and closed her eyes after returning to court, was not fit to enter pleas.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram remanded Tarazaga-Orero in custody ahead of her next appearance at Wood Green Crown Court on March 25.

Styles’s representatives have declined to comment.

