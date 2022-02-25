SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites from California By Press Association February 25, 2022, 7:04 pm (SpaceX) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California on Friday and carried 50 more satellites into orbit for the Starlink internet constellation. A SpaceX webcast showed the rocket’s upper stage deploying the satellites a little over an hour after the 9:12am lift-off from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Deployment of 50 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/3uuAMNxrHC— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 25, 2022 The satellites will use their own thrusters to move into their operational orbits over a period of weeks. The first stage successfully landed on a “droneship” in the Pacific Ocean. It was the fourth successful launch and landing of the reusable booster. Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has close to 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Tonga’s internet finally restored five weeks after volcanic eruption and tsunami Billionaire who flew on SpaceX last year going back into orbit How will the space sector re-energise the Highlands economy post-pandemic? Shetland spaceport to install weather station in readiness for lift-off