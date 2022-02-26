Previously unseen JRR Tolkien content released on official website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Previously unseen JRR Tolkien content released on official website

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 12:04 am
JRR Tolkien in 1965 (The Tolkien Trust)
JRR Tolkien in 1965 (The Tolkien Trust)

The estate of JRR Tolkien has released previously unseen content during an update to its official website.

The relaunched site now features draft manuscripts, paintings and photographs of the fantasy author and numerous family members.

It also includes sections on Tolkien’s calligraphy, letters and a timeline of his life, as well as audio recordings and video clips featuring both Tolkien and his son Christopher.

Christopher was an academic who edited much of his father’s posthumously published work and drew the original maps for The Lord Of The Rings books.

Conversation with Smaug (The Tolkien Estate Limited)

He died in 2020.

The date of the relaunch is significant in the Lord Of The Rings world because February 26 3019 sees the breaking of the fellowship as Frodo and Sam set out on their journey to Mordor and the death of Boromir.

Tolkien wrote The Hobbit and the Lord Of The Rings fantasy series and also worked as a poet, philologist and academic during his lifetime.

JRR Tolkien at his desk in Oxford in 1937 (The Tolkien Trust)

He died on September 2 1973.

The Lord Of The Rings has been translated into 36 languages and is one of the best-selling books of all time, with more than 100 million copies sold.

It was also adapted into a film trilogy directed by Peter Jackson.

The official website for the Tolkien estate provides information on the author’s literary and artistic works, as well as insight into his personal life.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal