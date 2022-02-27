What the papers say – February 27

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Freedom fighters” and carnage in Kyiv are splashed across the nation’s front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph reports “fierce” resistance has slowed Russia’s advance in Ukraine and The Sunday Times says Ukrainian volunteers “hunt traitors and Kremlin spies as fears grips Kyiv”. The latter also tells Britons to prepare for the conflict to continue for a decade.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Fierce resistance slows Putin's advance in Ukraine'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/o9JvTqn2IC — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 26, 2022

The Daily Star Sunday carries a still from a selfie video shot by the defiant Ukrainian president as he vowed to “destroy the occupiers”, while the Sunday Express has a photograph of Ukrainian troops on top of a tank above the headline “Lionhearts”.

Tomorrow's Daily Star front page: We won't run and hidehttps://t.co/FONoYjW66O pic.twitter.com/7NpnUOoNXm — Daily Star (@dailystar) February 26, 2022

Sunday People calls the Ukrainian soldiers “freedom fighters” and The Sun shows the “terrifying” moment a missile hit an apartment block in the Ukrainian capital.

Our front page tomorrow – on the truly awe-inspiring Ukrainian fightback against Putin’s invaders. From our man in Kyiv, Nick Parker. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/LpIjsbKCk2 — Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) February 26, 2022

The Observer says key allies have abandoned Vladimir Putin, who the paper describes as a “pariah” next to a photo of a child sheltering under Kyiv.

The Sunday Mirror notes oligarch Roman Abramovich has “quit” running Chelsea as he tries to protect the club from becoming collateral of the invasion.

And The Independent carries a photo of a young child with a teddy bear and instructs “Now Britain must welcome these refugees”.