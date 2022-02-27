What the papers say – February 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – February 27

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 4:26 am
“Freedom fighters” and carnage in Kyiv are splashed across the nation’s front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph reports “fierce” resistance has slowed Russia’s advance in Ukraine and The Sunday Times says Ukrainian volunteers “hunt traitors and Kremlin spies as fears grips Kyiv”. The latter also tells Britons to prepare for the conflict to continue for a decade.

The Daily Star Sunday carries a still from a selfie video shot by the defiant Ukrainian president as he vowed to “destroy the occupiers”, while the Sunday Express has a photograph of Ukrainian troops on top of a tank above the headline “Lionhearts”.

Sunday People calls the Ukrainian soldiers “freedom fighters” and The Sun shows the “terrifying” moment a missile hit an apartment block in the Ukrainian capital.

The Observer says key allies have abandoned Vladimir Putin, who the paper describes as a “pariah” next to a photo of a child sheltering under Kyiv.

The Sunday Mirror notes oligarch Roman Abramovich has “quit” running Chelsea as he tries to protect the club from becoming collateral of the invasion.

And The Independent carries a photo of a young child with a teddy bear and instructs “Now Britain must welcome these refugees”.

