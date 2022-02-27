Three arrested after 17-year-old killed as car collides with taxi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three arrested after 17-year-old killed as car collides with taxi

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 12:39 pm
The teenager, who was a passenger, died at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)
A teenager has been killed and three people have been arrested after a car collided with a taxi in north London.

The 17-year-old, who was a passenger in the car, was found injured by the Metropolitan Police at around 11pm on Saturday, with officers saying he died at the scene in Barnet.

Witnesses reported several people fleeing the scene after the incident, with three people later arrested and held in custody.

The Met said: “Initial inquiries suggest the car had been involved in a minor collision with a taxi before colliding with a tree.

“The driver of the taxi stopped at the scene. He was not arrested and is helping with our inquiries.”

The teenager’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish what happened and have called for witnesses with information or dashcam footage to call 0208 991 9555.

Alternatively they can call 101 quoting CAD 7787/26Feb.

