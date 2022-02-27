Three arrested after 17-year-old killed as car collides with taxi

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been killed and three people have been arrested after a car collided with a taxi in north London.

The 17-year-old, who was a passenger in the car, was found injured by the Metropolitan Police at around 11pm on Saturday, with officers saying he died at the scene in Barnet.

Witnesses reported several people fleeing the scene after the incident, with three people later arrested and held in custody.

#APPEAL | 🚨 We're appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy sadly died in a collision in #Barnet. He was travelling in a car in Frith Lane when it happened shortly before 11pm last night. ☎️ If you can help please call 101 quoting CAD 7787/26Feb.https://t.co/ljcZAaFgiF — Barnet MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBarnet) February 27, 2022

The Met said: “Initial inquiries suggest the car had been involved in a minor collision with a taxi before colliding with a tree.

“The driver of the taxi stopped at the scene. He was not arrested and is helping with our inquiries.”

The teenager’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish what happened and have called for witnesses with information or dashcam footage to call 0208 991 9555.

Alternatively they can call 101 quoting CAD 7787/26Feb.