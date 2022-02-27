Huawei unveils new laptops, PC and Kindle-rivalling e-ink tablet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Huawei unveils new laptops, PC and Kindle-rivalling e-ink tablet

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 4:14 pm
MKT_MatePad Paper_Product (Huawei/PA)
MKT_MatePad Paper_Product (Huawei/PA)

Chinese manufacturer Huawei has unveiled a wide range of new gadgets, including its first all-in-one PC and e-ink tablet, as it looks for new ways to bring in customers.

The electronics giant has broadened its product range in recent years after US sanctions cut off the firm’s access to the hardware and software used to power its smartphones, which once rivalled Apple and Samsung in market share.

Ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona, announced a new flagship MateBook X Pro laptop and MateBook E two-in-one laptop, a new MatePad tablet powered by its HarmonyOS operating system, the company’s first-ever printer and a portable speaker alongside the MateStation X PC and Amazon Kindle-rivalling e-ink tablet, the MatePad Paper, which can also be written on using a Huawei stylus.

Speaking at the unveiling, Richard Yu, chief executive of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, said the firm was determined to keep moving forward.

“We are facing big challenges, and it’s really been a tough time for us, but we have not been discouraged,” he said.

“We keep bringing the cutting edge technology, the innovative products and services to global consumers.”

M. Yu Chengdong (Richard Yu) CEO of Huawei Technologies (Lauren Hurley/PA)nt
Yu Chengdong (Richard Yu), chief executive of Huawei Technologies (Lauren Hurley/PA)

The broad range of new Huawei devices now sees the company look to compete in new areas with big-name rivals including Apple, Samsung and Amazon.

The MateBook X Pro laptop has been designed to rival Apple’s MacBook range, while Samsung is reportedly also due to unveil new laptops at MWC, while the MateStation X all-in-one PC suggests Huawei is looking to further establish itself in the PC market.

Huawei’s new MateBook E two-in-one device, combing a laptop and a tablet, will also be seen by many as an attempt to challenge Microsoft’s Surface range of similar devices, while the MatePad Paper is a clear effort to rival Amazon’s Kindle line-up of e-readers, although notably, Huawei’s device supports the ability to also write notes.

As well as the new gadgets, the Chinese firm introduce a new feature it calls Super Device, which enables users to link together different mobile devices with their PC as the central hub, to more easily and quickly share files and work across platforms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal