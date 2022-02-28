Mobile World Congress to open with uncertainty over Russian involvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mobile World Congress to open with uncertainty over Russian involvement

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 2:46 am
Mobile World Congress usually attracts more than 100,000 visitors (Martyn Landi/PA)
The Mobile World Congress (MWC) technology trade show will open on Monday with questions remaining over the level of Russian involvement in the event.

MWC is returning to Barcelona with a predominantly in-person convention for the first time since the pandemic and with strict Covid restrictions in place, but it is uncertainty over any Russian presence at the show amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine which has taken centre stage.

Show organisers the GSMA said in a statement on its website that it “strongly condemns” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and confirmed that a Russian Pavilion, an area used by some countries to showcase a number of smaller businesses in one place, would now not be present at the convention.

However, the organisers have not confirmed if a wider Russian presence will be allowed, larger companies are able to purchase large booth spaces for themselves on the convention floor, with the GSMA saying security for the show in Barcelona was “constantly reviewed and adjusted as information emerges”.

Late last week, GSMA chief executive John Hoffman told Reuters that “a handful, a few” Russian companies and their executives would also be banned from the show, but has not named them, saying the sanctions list was evolving.

“The situation is fast-moving, and we understand that various governments are considering broader sanctions against Russia,” the GSMA’s statement on its website says.

“In light of this emerging situation and considering the tragic loss of life, MWC seems immaterial under the circumstances.

“MWC is a unifying event with a vision to convene the mobile ecosystem to progress ways and means that connectivity can ensure people, industry, and society thrive.

“The GSMA follows all government sanctions and policies resulting from this situation.

“There will be no Russian Pavilion at MWC22.

“Security for the event is constantly reviewed and adjusted as information emerges.”

Some Russian companies, including search engine Yandex, do still appear on the exhibitor list for the show on the MWC website.

The four-day event is traditionally one of the biggest conventions for the launch of new mobile devices, with a wide range of gadgets unveiled by high-profile names including Samsung, Huawei, Nokia and others.

