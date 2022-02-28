Video of moment boy, 5, was found dead in river played to jury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Video of moment boy, 5, was found dead in river played to jury

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 11:54 am
A general view of Cardiff Crown Court (Barry Batchelor/AP)
A video of the moment a five-year-old boy was discovered dead in a river by a policewoman has been played to a jury at Cardiff Crown Court.

Prior to it being shown prosecutor Caroline Rees QC warned the court the footage was “moving” and “distressing in nature”.

Taken from the body-worn camera of South Wales Police’s police constable Lauren Keen, the clip shows the officer running towards the body of Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, who was found lying in the River Ogmore within Pandy Park in Sarn, Bridgend just after 6am on July 31.

Pc Keen and special constable Peter Freeth had been deployed to search the park land after a 999 call was made to police by Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson.

Williamson is now on trial along with two others for Logan’s murder and the emergency call is alleged to have been part of a cover-up concocted between her, Logan’s stepfather John Cole and a 14-year-old boy.

Having spotted Logan’s body through an opening in a hedge at the corner of the park near the young boy’s home on Lower Llansantffraid, Pc Keen said she activated her body-worn camera before running down the muddy bank towards boulders which Logan lay beyond.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Angharad Williamson, 30, and her partner, John Cole, 39, in the dock at Cardiff Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
The court heard last week how Logan was found wearing mismatched pyjamas and having suffered over 56 “catastrophic” injuries to his head and body.

Pc Keen told the jury: “He (Logan) was laying on his right side.

“He was in an open foetal position and he was submerged under the water.

“I immediately went into the water, I took around three strides to get to where Logan was.

“I picked him up in my arms and walked back towards where special constable Freeth was waiting on the bank.

“I could see Logan had an injury to the left side of his head.

“His eyes were wide open, his body was stiff and his lips blue.

“I formed the opinion that Logan was deceased.”

As the short video was played, Williamson began sobbing loudly in the dock, leaning her head on a prison officer.

Another clip of both officers trying to revive Logan was also played in court, however the video had been heavily blurred by investigators.

Pc Keen said: “My immediate opinion was that Logan was unfortunately already deceased, but it wasn’t down to me to determine that was the case.

“So I just tried my best until paramedics arrived.”

Pc Freeth recalled finding Logan and described him as wearing “dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spiderman top”.

Williamson, 30, Cole, 40 and the youth are on trial for Logan’s murder and are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including dumping Logan’s body in the river near Pandy Park like “fly-tipped rubbish”, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.

Williamson and the youth pleaded not guilty to both offences, while Cole denied murder but admitted perverting the course of justice.

Williamson and Cole were also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both denied.

