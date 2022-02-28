Rikki Neave murder accused denies interest in dead animals and young children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rikki Neave murder accused denies interest in dead animals and young children

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 2:07 pm
Court artist sketch of James Watson (right) in the dock at the Old Bailey, where he is charged with the murder of six-year-old Rikki Neave in 1994 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A police officer’s son accused of murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave has denied having an unhealthy interest in dead birds and young children.

James Watson was only 13 at the time it is alleged he killed six-year-old Rikki in Peterborough on November 28 1994.

The little boy was found strangled, stripped and posed in a star shape in woodland the next day.

Watson, now 40, was charged with Rikki’s murder after his DNA was allegedly found on the youngster’s discarded clothes.

Jurors at the Old Bailey have heard that he was seen with the victim on the morning of November 28, when both children should have been at school.

Giving evidence on Monday, Watson told jurors that was the “first and only time” he had met Rikki.

James Watson court case
Rikki Neave was found strangled in woodland in Cambridgeshire 25 years ago (PA)

The defendant also dismissed allegations that he was interested in dead birds and images of young children in underwear.

Watson was taken into care after his father, a serving police officer with Cambridgeshire Police, was arrested and subsequently jailed, the court was told.

He could not stay with his mother instead because of the person she was living with, the jury was told.

Watson said: “It was not my fault that I had to leave and go into care.”

He hated school and would play truant “an awful lot”.

“I did not fit in. I did not like having to sit there for hours. I didn’t have any friends at school,” he said.

After being dropped off at school by taxi, he would walk around, sometimes at a shopping centre, before getting picked up for the journey back to the children’s home, jurors heard.

He denied ever going into the home of Rikki and his family on the Welland estate in Peterborough.

Watson also denied a former girlfriend’s evidence that he once killed a sparrow with a stone, saying: “All my life I have always liked animals, and birds in particular.”

He told jurors that he later became involved in animal rights when he and a boyfriend lived in Cambridge.

He added that he had always wanted to be a vet but did not have the qualifications, and was “really proud” that he passed an Open University course in animal care while in prison.

James Watson court case
The copse in Peterborough where the body of six-year-old Rikki Neave was found in November 1994 (Alan Water/PA)

His lawyer, Jennifer Dempster QC, asked about a claim that he kept a “bespoke” clothing catalogue, featuring young children in underwear, in his room when he was in care.

Watson replied: “Absolutely not.”

Ms Dempster said: “If you had a Littlewoods-type catalogue did you have that for any purpose connected with looking at pictures of children?”

Watson dismissed the suggestion as “crazy” and insisted he had no interest in that type of material.

On the claim that he kept the carcass of a pheasant in his room at the same children’s home, Watson said he was against “animal cruelty” but found the iridescence of pheasant feathers “fascinating”.

Earlier, in an opening address, Ms Dempster told jurors there are three issues in the defence case.

Firstly, she highlighted the difficulty in pinpointing the time of Rikki’s death.

The second issue is whether the jury can be sure that Watson killed Rikki “given the state of the evidence”.

Ms Dempster said it is “incontrovertibly” proven that Watson had met Rikki and there were a “few minutes” of interaction.

But there is “simply no evidence” that he was in the woods for some two hours, during which time it is alleged he killed, stripped and posed Rikki.

Thirdly, Rikki’s body was found by a police officer the next day, shortly after noon.

Yet, Ms Dempster said, another officer had searched the path where he was found just after 7.30pm the night before and Rikki was not there.

The defence lawyer suggested that if that was right, Rikki or his body was moved there under cover of darkness.

The “major consequence” of that would be to rule out Watson, as he would already have got his taxi back to the children’s home, she asserted.

Watson, of no fixed address, denies murder and the trial continues.

