Realme creates the ‘world’s fastest charging smartphone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Realme creates the ‘world’s fastest charging smartphone’

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 2:46 pm
Chinese phone manufacturer Realme has said its next flagship smartphone will be the fastest charging in the world (PA)
Chinese phone manufacturer Realme has said its next flagship smartphone will be the fastest charging in the world (PA)

Chinese phone manufacturer Realme has said its next flagship smartphone will be the fastest charging in the world, able to reach 50% battery life in only five minutes.

Realme said its GT Neo3 phone, announced during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) tech show in Barcelona, would use new technology it calls UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA).

That technology can support between 100W and 200W charging, which the company says also remains safe and does not change the lifecycle of the battery, which if true would be a substantial step forward in charging technology.

At present, the best fast chargers reach 100% in around 35 minutes.

Realme says that unlike other fast-charging technology, which can often increase the speed of charging at the expense of long-term battery life, its UDCA technology protects the battery and will retain 80% battery capacity even after over 1,000 charge cycles.

The company said the new technology uses “multi-boost charge pumps” to increase the charging current, while also using a heat management system that keeps the temperature below 43 degrees Celsius.

The fast-charging announcement was made as the Chinese firm unveiled its new flagship smartphone at MWC.

The GT 2 Pro, which will cost £599 when it goes on sale in the UK on March 8, comes with an ultra high-resolution 6.7-inch display and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor – the fastest available for Android smartphones.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal