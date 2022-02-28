Ex-primary school teacher to stand trial in October charged with kicking horse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Ex-primary school teacher to stand trial in October charged with kicking horse

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 3:14 pm
Former primary school teacher Sarah Moulds arrives at Lincoln Crown Court, Lincolnshire, where she is charged with cruelty to a horse (Danny Lawson/PA)
Former primary school teacher Sarah Moulds arrives at Lincoln Crown Court, Lincolnshire, where she is charged with cruelty to a horse (Danny Lawson/PA)

A former primary school teacher will stand trial later this year charged with punching and kicking a horse.

Sarah Moulds is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to the grey pony, named Bruce Almighty, in the vicinity of The Drift, Gunby, Lincolnshire, in November last year.

The 37-year-old was initially summonsed to court after footage was shared online showing a woman repeatedly slapping a horse when it ran into the road.

Sarah Moulds court case
Former primary school teacher Sarah Moulds arrives at court (Danny Lawson/PA)

Wearing a black top and a grey skirt, Moulds spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and to enter a formal not guilty plea during a short hearing in front of Lincoln Crown Court Recorder Paul Mann QC on Monday.

At the time of the alleged incident, Moulds was participating in the Cottesmore Hunt, one of Britain’s oldest foxhound packs.

The footage of the alleged incident was investigated by the RSPCA after anti-hunting activists, the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, posted it to Twitter.

The animal charity described it at the time as “really upsetting” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Moulds, of Somerby, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, was granted unconditional bail to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for trial on October 17.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]