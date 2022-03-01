‘Strong need for a cultural change’ in police complaints system – MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Strong need for a cultural change’ in police complaints system – MPs

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 12:04 am
A Sussex police officer and a Community Support Officer walk along a street in Crawley, Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
A Sussex police officer and a Community Support Officer walk along a street in Crawley, Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)

A culture of “obstruction and delay” remains in the way some complaints against police are handled, MPs have warned.

The Commons Home Affairs Committee urged the police watchdog to make sure “no-one can evade justice for police misconduct”.

The committee said there was a “strong need” for cultural change while making a series of recommendations on how disciplinary procedures for forces in England and Wales should be improved.

MPs looked at the role of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in overseeing the process and called on the body to “drive change” and do more to give the public more confidence in the system.

Setting out their findings, the committee said a “culture of obstruction and delay remains in some cases” and that the IOPC must “ensure no-one can evade justice for police misconduct”, adding: “The public perception remains that complaints against police are unlikely to succeed and would only result in minimal sanctions if officers were found to have committed misconduct.”

According to their report, there is a “clear absence of urgency and a culture of non-co-operation from some police forces involved in investigations.

“Appropriate sanctions must follow for any officer served with disciplinary proceedings, whether serving or retired.”

It found “some forces and officers treat complaints against them as challenges to their authority or matters to be sidestepped”, adding: “We have heard that officers too often see complaints against them as matters to be deflected rather than opportunities to root out those whose behaviour demeans the office of constable or to clear the names and reputations of those who conduct themselves according to the professional standards required…

“There is a strong need for a cultural change, established by and led from the top, to ensure that lessons are learned, that actions are taken to redress poor and unprofessional behaviour, and that police officers remember always that the trust of the public on which they depend needs to be earned and constantly maintained.”

Many people still feel “badly let down” by the complaints process despite some progress being made to improve it, the committee said.

It highlighted what it described as the “acute failures” of Operation Midland, the multimillion-pound investigation which saw detectives duped by false claims of a VIP sex abuse ring made by fantasist Carl Beech.

The committee said the experiences of Lord and Lady Brittan were an “example of how the police complaints system can go so badly wrong”, warning there were many other cases that also left complainants feeling “let down by a system failing to treat their complaints with the severity they merited”.

“Lengthy inquiries, poor communications and opaque processes are still having a detrimental impact on complainants and officers alike,” the MPs.

They told the IOPC and police forces to be quicker at resolving complaints and to provide better information and support for those involved.

Committee chairman Dame Diana Johnson said the IOPC does “deserve credit” for the progress it has made in the four years since it was established, with the “vast majority” of investigations completed within a year and “clear strands of work to build relationships and improve public perception”.

But she added: “The fact remains that more work remains to be done. Over the course of the inquiry we heard from individuals and communities who feel badly let down.

“The succession of scandals in recent years has left public confidence in policing at a perilous point.

“The IOPC will need to ensure that it drives change to create a complaints system people can have full confidence in. There must be no repeat of past mistakes.”

Director general Michael Lockwood said the IOPC would “carefully consider” the recommendations, adding: “We welcome the committee’s call for cultural change in policing so there is a less defensive response to complaints, greater co-operation with investigations and evidence that our learning recommendations are implemented – we agree these are vital to improving public confidence in the police complaints system.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said it would also consider the findings.

