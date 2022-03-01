Charles to present Letters Patent making Southend a city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles to present Letters Patent making Southend a city

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 2:47 am
The Prince of Wales is to formally present Southend with the Letters Patent which grant it city status (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Prince of Wales is to formally present Southend with the Letters Patent which grant it city status (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Prince of Wales is to formally present Southend with the Letters Patent which grant it city status, on behalf of the Queen and following the death of MP Sir David Amess.

Sir David, who had served as Conservative MP for Southend West since 1997, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year.

The 69-year-old had campaigned tirelessly to make Southend a city.

Sir David Amess had campaigned tirelessly to make Southend a city (Chris McAndrew/PA)

Days after Sir David’s death, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that “Her Majesty has agreed that Southend will be accorded the city status it so clearly deserves”.

Charles will formally present the legal document which entitles the change of status, the Letters Patent, to Southend’s mayor, Margaret Borton, at a council meeting on Tuesday.

He will do so on behalf of the Queen, and will be joined by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Lady Julia Amess will be given the freedom of the city on behalf of her late husband.

Charles and Camilla will then visit the seafront to unveil a new eco-friendly pier train named after Sir David.

The battery-powered trains will be used to take visitors from the shoreline to the end of Southend Pier, which at 1.33 miles (2.14km) is the longest pleasure pier in the world.

The £3.25 million pier train replacement project is seeing the existing diesel trains, which have been in operation on the pier since 1986, replaced with new, eco-friendly trains, designed in heritage green and cream following a public vote.

Green and cream-liveried pier trains previously ran on Southend Pier from 1949 to 1978.

Mayor Mrs Borton said: “Formally receiving city status from His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales will be a special moment for Southend-on-Sea, and we are hugely honoured to receive a royal visit from Their Royal Highnesses on what is sure to be a momentous day for our new city.”

